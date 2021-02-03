Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday February 17, 2021 before the open of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava's CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am EST.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 921-1651

Participant International Dial-In Number: (778) 560-2811

Conference ID: 8574719

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and "Other," which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare.

Endava had 7,199 employees (including directors) as of September 30, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005924/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com