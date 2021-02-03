

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.46 billion, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $0.93 billion, or $0.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Qualcomm Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 billion or $2.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 62.2% to $8.24 billion from $5.08 billion last year.



Qualcomm Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.51 Bln. vs. $1.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.17 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.1 -Revenue (Q1): $8.24 Bln vs. $5.08 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUALCOMM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de