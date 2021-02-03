

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $845 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $600 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.1% to $2.87 billion from $2.24 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $600 Mln. vs. $535 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.86 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.24 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.03 - $1.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.94 - $2.99 Bln



