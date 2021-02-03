New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2021) - GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) ("GetSwift" or the "Corporation") announces termination of Chief Strategy Officer, John Wilson. The Corporation does not anticipate hiring another Chief Strategic Officer at this time.

About GetSwift Technologies Limited

Technology and Services to Optimise Global Delivery Logistics

GSW is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the "GetSwift Offering"). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GSW is headquartered in New York and is listed on the Aequitas NEO Exchange (NEO: GSW).

For further background, please visit www.getswift.co.

Corporate Secretary Julian Rockett

jr@karmalawyers.com

