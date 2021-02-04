

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Hannover Re Group (HVRRF.PK) reported preliminary net income of EUR 883 million in fiscal 2020 compared to EUR 1.28 billion in the previous year.



Gross premium increased by about 12% adjusted for exchange rate effects to EUR 24.8 billion from EUR 22.6 billion last year. The return on investment booked from assets under own management amounted to 3.0% for the financial year just ended.



Looking ahead, Hannover Re continues to expect Group net income of EUR 1.15 billion - EUR 1.25 billion for the 2021 financial year. Based on constant exchange rates, growth in Group gross premium should be around 5% and the return on investment should reach around 2.4%.



