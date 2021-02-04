

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) reported that its operating profit for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020 grew 120.7% year-on-year to 358.7 billion yen or about $3.5 billion, reflecting lower purchase price accounting or PPA and integration costs.



But core operating profit, which adjusts for PPA and non-recurring items, declined 1.5 percent year-on-year to 780.6 billion yen or $7.6 billion, due to foreign exchange impact and divestitures.



Net profit was 178.9 billion yen, a 320.8% increase from the prior year.



Revenue for the nine-month period was 2.43 trillion yen or $23.5 billion down 3.6 percent from last year, hurt by foreign exchange and divestitures. However, the company reported year-to-date underlying revenue growth of 1.1%, which was driven by strong growth in ENTYVIO, TAKHZYRO, and Immunoglobulin.



The company raised its net profit attributable to owners of the company outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 by 56.5 billion yen or 45.6% to 180.5 billion yen. This is primarily due to updated tax rate assumptions reflecting lower tax costs associated with on-going integration and optimization of the legal entities within our organizational structure.



Annual earnings per share forecast has been increased by 36.17 yen or 45.6% to 115.56 yen.



The company still expects operating profit to be 434 billion yen and revenues of 3.25 trillion yen for fiscal year.



