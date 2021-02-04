Global breast biopsy devices market will grow by USD 504.94 million during 2020-2024.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic the global breast biopsy devices market registered a YOY growth of 9.35% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The 120-page report analyzes the breast biopsy devices market by product (biopsy needles and systems, biopsy image-guided systems, and others), end-user (hospitals, ASCs, breast cancer specialty centers and clinics, and others), modality (stereotactic X-ray guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, and MRI-guided breast biopsy), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The liquid biopsy market is driven by the growing prevalence of breast cancer. In addition, the paradigm shift toward the adoption of breast biopsy robot systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the liquid biopsy market.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer has been emerging as one of the major public health problems across the globe. The condition is one of the most common forms of cancer and is one of the major causes of death worldwide. Every year, approximately 41,000 women and 460 men die from breast cancer in the US alone. Similarly, according to the European Commission, the estimated breast cancer incidence in both sexes in the EU28 countries was 144.9 per 100,000 in 2018. The growing prevalence of the condition coupled with rising awareness programs is increasing the number of patients undergoing screening and diagnosis. Mammograms and ultrasounds are majorly used by healthcare professionals to identify breast cancer. Therefore, the rising prevalence of breast cancer is expected to fuel the growth of the global breast biopsy devices market during the forecast period.

Major Five Breast Biopsy Devices Companies:

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc. operates its business through segments such as Interventional Radiology, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Cardiology, Hematology Oncology, Urology, Mammography, and CT Ultrasound. The company offers a wide range of breast biopsy needles such as Hawkins II breast localization needles, Accura breast localization needles Kopans style, Hawkins III breast localization needles, Accura II breast localization needles Sadowsky style, Hawkins I breast localization needles, and D wire breast localization needles.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operate its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a wide range of breast biopsy systems such as VACORA breast biopsy system, ENCOR ENSPIRE breast biopsy system, and BD biopsy needles.

Carestream Health Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Radiography, Non-destructive testing, Contract Manufacturing, and Advanced Materials. The company offers DIRECTVIEW CR system. It an affordable entry to digital mammography when coupled with DIRECTVIEW CR mammography cassettes and EHR-M screens.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. operates its business through segments such as Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental Applied Solutions. The company offers a wide range of breast biopsy devices such as HydroMARK breast biopsy marker, MammoSTAR breast biopsy marker, Mammotome elite biopsy device, Mammotome revolve ST biopsy device, BiomarC breast biopsy marker, Mammotome revolve biopsy device, Mammotome confirm system, Mammotome MammoTest table, Mammotome MR biopsy device, and Mammotome ST biopsy device.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. operates its business through segments such as Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers Biopsy Positioner FDR-2000BPY. It is a mammographic X-ray system that provides the accurate 3D location of lesions in the breast, using information extracted from stereotactic pairs of 2D images and DBT.

Liquid biopsy Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Biopsy needles and systems size and forecast 2019-2024

Biopsy image-guided systems size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Liquid biopsy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

Liquid biopsy Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Hospitals size and forecast 2019-2024

ASCs size and forecast 2019-2024

Breast cancer specialty centers and clinics size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Liquid biopsy Market Market Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Stereotactic X-ray guided breast biopsy size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultrasound-guided breast biopsy size and forecast 2019-2024

MRI-guided breast biopsy size and forecast 2019-2024

