Magnit Reports 7.5% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% -2

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Magnit Reports 7.5% LFL Sales Growth and 7.0% EBITDA margin in 4Q 2020 Krasnodar, Russia (4 February, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its 4Q and FY 2020 operating and unaudited financial results. 4Q 2020 key operating and financial highlights: - Total revenue increased by 10.6% y-o-y to RUB 407.2 billion; - Net retail sales reached RUB 395.2 billion representing 10.7% y-o-y growth; - LFL[1] sales growth stood at 7.5% driven by 16.3% average ticket growth and 7.6% traffic decline; - The Company opened 445 stores on gross basis (243 convenience stores, two supermarkets and 200 drogeries). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 35 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 410 and the total store base as of December 31, 2020 of 21,564; - Addition of selling space amounted to 126 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,497 thousand sq. m. (representing 3.6% y-o-y growth); - The Company redesigned 55 convenience stores and 17 supermarkets. As at December 31, 2020, 72% of convenience stores, 29% of supermarkets and 56% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; - Gross profit margin stood at 23.3% - an increase of 168 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower promo activity in a combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and supply chain costs partially offset by ongoing cost of the loyalty program; - EBITDA was RUB 28.6 billion with a 7.0% margin demonstrating the largest y-o-y improvement among all quarters of 2020 by 160 bps driven by strong gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses; - Net income almost tripled y-o-y and stood at RUB 11.1 billion. Net income margin increased from 1.1% in 4Q 2019 to 2.7% in 4Q 2020. FY 2020 key operating and financial highlights: - Total revenue increased by 13.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,553.8 billion; - Net retail sales reached RUB 1,510.1 billion representing 13.3% y-o-y growth; - LFL sales growth stood at 7.4% driven by 14.1% average ticket growth and 5.9% traffic decline; - The Company opened 1,292 stores on gross basis (669 convenience stores, four supermarkets and 619 drogeries). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 453 stores were closed resulting in a net store addition of 839 and the total store base as of December 31, 2020 of 21,564; - Addition of selling space amounted to 258 thousand sq. m. bringing total selling space to 7,497 thousand sq. m. (representing 3.6% y-o-y growth); - The Company redesigned 280 convenience stores, 25 supermarkets and 80 drogeries. As at December 31, 2020, 72% of convenience stores, 29% of supermarkets and 56% of drogeries are either new or refurbished; - Gross profit margin stood at 23.5% - an increase of 74 bps y-o-y on improved commercial terms, lower promo activity in a combination with better promo coverage and higher promo margin, lower shrinkage and supply chain costs partially offset by ongoing cost of the loyalty program; - EBITDA was RUB 109.4 billion with a 7.0% margin - an increase of 97 bps y-o-y driven by strong gross margin dynamics and lower SG&A expenses; - Net income increased by 120.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 37.8 billion. Net income margin increased from 1.2% in 2019 to 2.4% in 2020. Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit, commented: "2020 was an extraordinary year delivering both challenges and opportunities. We continued with our transformation and optimization of the key business processes while facing the pandemic and managed to deliver strong operating and financial results. We set three main priorities and made good progress across all of them. We focused on operating efficiency of the existing store base and delivered solid LFL results and sales density improvements. We achieved strong profitability regain with EBITDA margin up 97 bps y-o-y. We put enormous efforts to improve working capital and got the ball rolling with RUB 30.5 bn cash release. Finally, pandemic challenges made us reconsider our debt burden and reduce our leverage significantly. The fact that we achieved almost twice higher returns on the whole business I consider as a dramatic enhancement. As a result, we are entering 2021 with completely different financial position having leverage of 1.1x, improved working capital cycle and free cash flow position of Rub 85 billion. This provides opportunities for faster return-driven expansion. We will continue with step-by-step improvements across all business areas and deliver further profitability gains aimed at creating additional value to our shareholders". Key events in 4Q 2020 and after the reported period: - Magnit continued to clusterize its formats based on customer trends of different localities and has opened a metropolitan convenience store and launched a pilot format of Magnit Cosmetic Mini; - Magnit has signed long-term lease agreements for 77 retail facilities previously occupied by stores operated by TD Intertorg in the North-West region; - The Company has finalized the planning phase of its SAP-based ERP Transformation Program and started its implementation; - Magnit fully restored its distribution center in the Voronezh region, which was damaged by fire in late April 2019; - The Company has launched its own online ordering and delivery service available in the new Magnit Dostavka (Delivery - Ed.) application, and then expanded the pilot by launching the delivery from its hypermarkets and a service for express delivery from Magnit Cosmetic stores in partnership with Delivery Club; - Magnit has launched goods availability assessment system; - The Company has launched the VMI (Vendor Managed Inventory) system and tested it in one of its distribution centers. The system will allow Magnit to delegate inventory forecasting and replenishment in DCs to its vendors; - Magnit has initiated development of its own super app. As the first stage, the Company launched the Magnit Pay payment service; - Magnit began large-scale supply chain transformation. It has started implementing a unified forecasting and replenishment (F&R) system built upon a cloud-based platform from Relex Solutions; - Magnit announced dividends for 9M 2020 in the total amount of c. RUB 25 billion or RUB 245.31 per one ordinary share. 4Q and FY 2020 Operating Results 4Q 2020 4Q 2019 Change Change, % FY 2020 FY 2019 Change Change, % Total Net Retail Sales, million RUB 395,160 356,953 38,208 10.7% 1,510,071 1,332,929 177,142 13.3% Convenience Stores[2] 301,153 270,384 30,769 11.4% 1,161,295 1,020,400 140,895 13.8% Supermarkets[3] 53,923 53,834 89 0.2% 203,541 200,096 3,445 1.7% Drogerie Stores 36,997 31,193 5,804 18.6% 134,272 109,670 24,602 22.4% Other Formats[4] 3,087 1,541 1,546 100.3% 10,963 2,763 8,200 296.8% Number of Tickets, mln 1,155 1,218 -63 -5.2% 4,641 4,690 -49 -1.0% Convenience stores 962 1,022 -60 -5.9% 3,890 3 963 -73 -1.8% Supermarkets 84 95 -11 -11.6% 338 379 -41 -10.9% Drogerie Stores 100 95 4 4.6% 380 339 42 12.3% Other Formats 9 5 4 67.5% 33 10 24 238.9% Average Ticket[5], RUB 342 293 49 16.8% 325 284 41 14.5% Convenience stores 313 264 49 18.4% 299 258 41 15.9% Supermarkets 643 567 76 13.4% 603 528 75 14.2% Drogerie Stores 371 327 44 13.4% 353 324 29 9.0% Other Formats 332 275 57 20.8% 322 271 51 18.8% Number of Stores (EOP) 21,564 20,725 839 4.0% 21,564 20,725 839 4.0% Convenience Stores 14,911 14,622 289 2.0% 14,911 14,622 289 2.0% Supermarkets 470 473 -3 -0.6% 470 473 -3 -0.6% Drogerie Stores 6,183 5,630 553 9.8% 6,183 5,630 553 9.8% Store Openings (Gross) 445 321 124 38.6% 1,292 2,841 -1,549 -54.5% Convenience Stores 243 204 39 19.1% 669 1,630 -961 -59.0% Supermarkets 2 6 -4 -66.7% 4 9 -5 -55.6% Drogerie Stores 200 111 89 80.2% 619 1,202 -583 -48.5% Store Closures 35 93 -58 -62.4% 453 464 -11 -2.4% Convenience Stores 31 89 -58 -65.2% 380 435 -55 -12.6% Supermarkets 1 0 1 n/a 7 3 4 133.3% Drogerie Stores 3 4 -1 -25.0% 66 26 40 153.8% Store Openings (Net) 410 228 182 79.8% 839 2,377 -1,538 -64.7%

Convenience Stores 212 115 97 84.3% 289 1,195 -906 -75.8% Supermarkets 1 6 -5 -83.3% -3 6 -9 -150.0% Drogerie Stores 197 107 90 84.1% 553 1,176 -623 -53.0% Total Selling Space (EOP), th. sq.m 7,497 7,238 258 3.6% 7,497 7,238 258 3.6% Convenience Stores 5,090 4,952 138 2.8% 5,090 4,952 138 2.8% Supermarkets 941 948 -7 -0.8% 941 948 -7 -0.8% Drogerie Stores 1,428 1,302 126 9.7% 1,428 1,302 126 9.7% Other Formats 37 36 2 4.6% 37 36 2 4.6% Selling Space Addition (Net), th. sq.m 126 96 30 31.6% 258 814 -556 -68.3% Convenience Stores 85 52 33 63.2% 138 508 -370 -72.9% Supermarkets 1 8 -7 -90.2% -7 6 -14 -214.3% Drogerie Stores 45 23 22 95.1% 126 267 -141 -52.8% Other Formats -4 13 -18 -132.4% 2 33 -31 -95.0%

4Q and FY 2020 LFL results

4Q 2020

LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 16.3% -7.6% 7.5% Convenience stores 17.6% -7.9% 8.3% Supermarkets 13.4% -11.6% 0.3% Drogerie Stores 12.9% -2.3% 10.3%

FY 2020[6]

LFL composition, % Average Ticket Traffic Sales Total 14.1% -5.9% 7.4% Convenience stores 15.2% -6.1% 8.2% Supermarkets 13.9% -11.5% 0.8% Drogerie Stores 8.8% 1.4% 10.3%

Trading performance

Total sales in 4Q 2020 grew by 10.6% y-o-y to RUB 407.2 billion.

Net retail sales in 4Q 2020 grew by 10.7% y-o-y driven by a combination of 3.6% selling space growth and 7.5% LFL sales growth. For a fourth consecutive quarter, net retail sales growth outpaced selling space growth as strong LFL results have led to a continuous improvement of sales densities since January 2020. Overall sales densities in 4Q 2020 improved by 1.6% q-o-q and 6.5% y-o-y while in the Company's main convenience store format these improved by 8.2% y-o-y.

In 4Q Magnit accelerated its expansion program and opened 410 stores across all formats on net basis - the highest number across all quarters of 2020.

All regions showed solid positive LFL sales growth with the North-West and Moscow outpacing the rest with double-digit LFL sales growth.

LFL sales growth accelerated in 4Q 2020 versus previous quarter and became the second strongest after 1Q 2020. Mature stores continue to be the main driver of the Company's strong LFL performance with the number of stores entering LFL panel in 4Q decreasing further to 235 (incl. 134 convenience, 98 drogeries and 3 supermarkets). Only 5.5% of Magnit's selling space is currently in the ramp-up phase with 94.5% already matured.

As in the previous quarters, average ticket was the main driver of LFL sales growth. This reflects continued trend of lower frequency of visits overcompensated by strong basket growth driven by increased spending per visit.

LFL average ticket growth in 4Q 2020 was 16.3% predominantly due to growing number of articles per basket, continued 'trading up' purchases and on-shelf inflation. 'Trading up' effect was driven by ongoing assortment improvements and inflow of more affluent customers from other chains.

After some normalization of shopping behaviour in 3Q, new restrictions implemented in 4Q resulted in lower traffic and acceleration of average ticket growth vs 3Q levels. In the reported quarter the growth of unique customers to Magnit stores continued with most gains coming from traditional retailers and large formats.

Promo intensity was still lower y-o-y mainly on the back of more normal shopping patterns and different marketing tactics leading to a shift from "bulk" to personalized actions. The level of promo was moderately higher q-o-q due to seasonal factors.

In 4Q sales of non-food categories continued to be strong and accelerated in December on seasonal demand. Fresh fruits and vegetables was the fastest growing category throughout the whole year on continuous improvements of assortment and on-shelf availability.

Magnit's cross-format loyalty program continued to gain popularity among customers during the period. Since the start of the pilot in March 2019 the number of active loyalty card users exceeded 43 million. Company-wide, the share of tickets using the loyalty card was 55% with penetration in sales exceeding 70%. The loyalty program continues to deliver positive cross-format gains with sustainable growth of customers visiting 2+ store formats (44% of Magnit customer base at the end of the reporting period).

Store network development and performance by format

The convenience segment generated 76.2% of total net retail sales in the reported quarter. In 4Q 2020 Magnit accelerated its expansion program and opened (gross) 243 convenience stores - the highest number across all quarters of 2020 and higher y-o-y (204 in 4Q 2019). The Company continued its efficiency campaign and closed 31 convenience stores - less than in any quarter of 2020. In total Magnit closed less convenience stores than originally planned (380 vs 450) as some stores demonstrated significant operational improvements and were excluded from the closure pipeline. As a result, Magnit added 212 stores (net) during 4Q 2020, bringing the total number of convenience stores to 14,911. The selling space growth of convenience stores was 2.8% y-o-y resulting in the total selling space of this format of 5,090 thousand sq. m. as of December 31, 2020. Sales in the convenience format grew by 11.4% driven by LFL sales growth of 8.3% in 4Q 2020. In the reported quarter traffic decelerated to -7.9% on new restrictions and overall pandemic environment. LFL average ticket growth remained strong having accelerated from 13.6% in 3Q 2020 to 17.6% in 4Q 2020 and overcompensating negative LFL traffic growth.

Supermarkets accounted for 13.6% of the Group's net retail sales. During the reported quarter the total number of supermarkets increased to 470 following two store openings and one closure. Selling space across this format decreased by 0.8% y-o-y as 7 supermarkets were closed during last four quarters and stood at 941 thousand sq. m. This resulted in net sales growth of 0.2%. Despite supermarket segment was the most affected segment in the pandemic environment LFL sales growth in supermarkets turned positive and stood at 0.3% withstanding country-wide trend when consumers avoided visiting large stores and shopping malls. LFL traffic growth remained negative and almost in line with the 3Q level of -11.6%. Coupon campaign launched in supermarkets in December 2020 led to acceleration of LFL average ticket growth from 10.6% in 3Q to 13.4% in the reported quarter compensating negative traffic.

The share of drogerie format as a proportion of the total net retail sales reached 9.4% in the reported quarter. During 4Q 2020 Magnit opened (net) 197 cosmetics stores (compared to 145 in 3Q 2020 and 107 in 4Q 2019) and added 45 thousand sq. m. of selling space delivering an 9.7% increase in selling space, the highest across all formats. Driven by this increase in selling space and LFL sales growth of 10.3%, sales grew 18.6% representing again the strongest performance among all Magnit's store formats. LFL traffic growth was negative of -2.3% well compensated by strong 12.9% LFL average ticket growth.

During 4Q 2020 Magnit resumed its renovation program and redesigned 55 convenience stores and 17 supermarkets resulting in the combined share of refurbished and new stores at: 72% for convenience stores, 29% for supermarkets and 56% for the drogerie format. For information on FY 2021 forecast - see guidance section.

E-commerce

Magnit began testing e-commerce services in the second half of 2020, with the most recent pilots launched in early December 2020.

Magnit fulfils around 6,000 orders a day. According to the Company's analysis, most of the orders are placed by customers who didn't shop at its brick-and-mortar stores before.

The run rate for Magnit's online segment stands at RUB 2 billion based on December sales turnover.

In total, Magnit currently runs six online delivery projects, both independently and in cooperation with partners. The Company started developing its food-tech business together with industry specialists, partnering with Delivery Club in late August 2020, and with Yandex.Eda in late September. Both services provide express delivery within 1 hour. In September, the Company introduced online ordering for its Magnit Pharmacy format; in early November, it launched its own Magnit Delivery app for express deliveries within Moscow; and at the end of the same month, it started a regular delivery service from Magnit Family stores in Krasnodar. In the beginning of December 2020, Magnit and Delivery Club launched deliveries from Magnit drogerie stores in Ekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

Among all these segments, convenience store-based express delivery has the highest sales and shows the best growth dynamics.

Average ticket for Magnit's own delivery service is c. RUB 1,600 which is approx. 4.5 times higher than in the convenience stores (RUB 359 in 4Q 2020). This is mostly due to a larger number of items per basket.

Magnit's e-commerce services today covers over 1,000 stores in 47 regions and 72 cities, with around 50% of the current revenue from these online projects generated outside Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. During 2021, the Company plans to expand online delivery adding at least 1,500 convenience, drogerie and large-format stores in more than 50 regions across Russia.

