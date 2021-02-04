HOPIUM Announces The Success Of Its Capital Increase By Private Placement For An Amount Of 5 Million Euros

PARIS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPIUM (FR0014000U63 / symbol: MLHPI), French car manufacturer of high-end hydrogen vehicles, announces today the success of its capital increase carried out with cancellation of shareholders' preferential subscription rights for a final amount of € 5 million with a limited circle of investors, in accordance with article L.411-2 I of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

The operation resulted in the issuance of 584,795 new shares with a unit par value of € 0.01, i.e. 4.998% of the Company's current share capital, at a price of € 8.55 per share (issue premium included), for a total amount of 5 million euros (i.e. 4.76% of the post-transaction share capital of the Company).

Olivier LOMBARD, Chairman and CEO, said on this occasion: "I would like to thank the investors and partners who are carrying this project by my side. They are choosing the future and strengthening us with their experience. This step will help structure the Company furthermore by operating additional key recruitments, while finalizing the development of the first rolling prototype of Hopium Machina."

The settlement-delivery of the new shares issued within the framework of the Private Placement and their admission to the Euronext Access Paris market will take place no earlier than February 7th, 2021. The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext market. Access Paris under the same ISIN code FR0014000U63 - MLHPI.

Following the Operation, the Company's share capital now consists of 12,284,795 shares with a par value of 0.01 euro each.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, the shareholding breakdown after completion of the transaction is as follows:



Number of shares % of Capital OLIVIER LOMBARD 6 311 633 51% FLOATING 5 973 162 49% TOTAL 12 284795 100%

As an indication, the participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital prior to the Operation will turn to 0.95%.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the offer of the Company's shares within the framework of this capital increase carried out within the framework of a private placement, has not given rise to a prospectus submitted for approval by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Detailed information concerning the Company, in particular relating to its activity, its results and the corresponding risk factors, can be found in chapters 5 and 6 of the Company's information document, which can be consulted, as well as other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases on its website (https://www.hopium.com/Investors).

Founded by Olivier Lombard, the youngest winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Hopium is the result of his experience as a professional racing driver. Olivier Lombard has been driving hydrogen-powered racing cars for 7 years, making him an expert in the field. The race was like an open-air laboratory which made it possible for Olivier Lombard and his team to reflect on new mobility solutions to meet contemporary environmental challenges. While the transportation sector alone is responsible for 20% of greenhouse gas emissions, the company is positioning itself as a player in climate change.



Hopium brings together a team of leading partners and experts, at the forefront of innovation in the hydrogen fuel cell and automotive engineering sectors.

