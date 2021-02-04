

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Yamaha Corp. (YAMHF.PK) reported Monday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of parent declined 46.1 percent to 17.62 billion Japanese yen from last year's 32.72 billion yen.



Basic earnings per share fell to 100.23 yen from 183.48 yen last year.



Operating profit declined 39.3 percent from last year to 26.72 billion yen, and core operating profit declined 31.5 percent to 29.03 billion yen.



Revenue was 272.30 billion yen, down 15.6 percent from 322.62 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, Yamaha now expects profit attributable to owner of the parent of 24 billion yen or 136.52 yen per share, down 30.7 percent from last year.



Operating profit would be 33 billion yen, down 23.8 percent, core operating profit would be 35 billion yen, down 24.5 percent and revenue would be 370 billion yen, down 10.7 percent.



Yamaha previously expected attributable profit of 16 billion yen or 91.01 yen per share; operating profit of 22.5 billion yen, core operating profit of 25 billion yen, and revenue of 355 billion yen.



In Japan, Yamaha shares were trading at 5,080 yen, up 3.25 percent.



