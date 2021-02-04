

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever Plc (UN, ULVR.L, UL) reported full year 2020 profit before tax of 8.00 billion euros compared to 8.29 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.12 euros compared to 2.14 euros. Underlying operating profit was 9.4 billion euros, down 5.8%. At constant exchange rates, underlying operating profit rose 0.7%. Underlying earnings per share was 2.48 euros compared to 2.55 euros. At constant exchange rates, underlying earnings per share was up 4.1%.



Fiscal year 2020 turnover declined to 50.72 billion euros from 51.98 billion euros, last year. Turnover was down 2.4% primarily driven by a negative impact of 5.4% from currency related items. Underlying sales growth was 1.9%, with 1.6% volume and 0.3% price.



