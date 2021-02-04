

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) said Thursday it has been awarded two contracts, together worth around $300 million through Petroleum Development Oman or PDO.



Petrofac noted that the first contract is a direct EPC contract for PDO's Marmul Main Production Station or MMPS - Gas Compression project. The scope of work for the 30-month, lump-sum turnkey contract includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, start-up and initial operational support. The facility is located at Marmul in the South of Oman, about 800 kilometres from Muscat.



The second contract is a project delivery contract with Petrofac's partner and main PDO contract holder Arabian Industries Projects LLC, for selected PDO concession areas in the North of Oman.



The scope of this seven-year contract is for provision of reimbursable engineering services, integrated project support and management services, and has an option to extend for three years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PETROFAC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de