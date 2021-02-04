

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania retail sales grew in December, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales grew by a working-day adjusted 4.2 percent year-on-year in December, after a 4.9 percent increase in November.



Sale of non-food products rose 6.8 percent yearly in December and those of food, beverages and tobacco increased 3.6 percent



Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 0.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.2 percent in December, after a 0.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 3.4 percent annually in December and rose 5.8 percent from the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de