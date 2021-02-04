

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter loss, on a on a current cost of supplies or CCS basis, attributable to shareholders was $4.48 billion, compared to prior year's CCS earnings of $871 million.



Net loss attributable to shareholders was $4.01 billion, compared to profit of $965 million a year ago. Basic loss per share was $0.52, compared to prior year's profit of $0.12.



The latest quarterly results included post-tax impairment charges of $2.7 billion and charges of $1.1 billion mainly due to onerous contract provisions.



Adjusted earnings were $393 million, compared to $2.93 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.05, compared to $0.37 a year ago.



Total revenue and other income plunged to $45.03 billion from last year's $85.07 billion. Total production available for sale fell 10 percent to 3.37 million boe/d from last year's 3.76 million boe/d.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company projects integrated gas production to be approximately 900 - 950 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 8.0 - 8.6 million tonnes.



Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,400 - 2,600 thousand boe/d.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.1665 per A ordinary share and B ordinary share.



The Board expects that the first quarter 2021 interim dividend will be set at $0.1735 per share, an increase of around 4% over the US dollar dividend for the fourth quarter 2020. The first quarter 2021 interim dividend is scheduled to be announced on April 29.



