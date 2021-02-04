

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) reported profit before tax of 10.7 million pounds for the six months to 30 November 2020 compared to 9.0 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.7 pence compared to 2.3 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 17.0 million pounds, up 1.8%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 4.1 pence compared to 4.2 pence.



First half revenue was 135.6 million pounds, compared to 132.7 million pounds, previous year.



The Group maintained its interim dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share.



