Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1F3 ISIN: SE0013513652 Ticker-Symbol: 4K4 
Frankfurt
04.02.21
09:16 Uhr
0,826 Euro
-0,052
-5,92 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAYBLE THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAYBLE THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.02.2021 | 09:29
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 36/21: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Stayble Therapeutics AB (38/21)

Correction refers to last trading day for the subscription rights, marked in
bold below. 

With effect from February 04, 2021, the subscription rights in Stayble
Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including February 15, 2021. 

Instrument:      Subscription rights                     
Short name:      STABL TR                                
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015504121                            
Order book ID:   215763                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


With effect from February 04, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Stayble
Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:      Paid subscription shares                
Short name:      STABL BTA                               
Clearing:        Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:       SE0015504139                            
Order book ID:   215766                                  
Market Segment:  First North STO                         
Tick Size:       MiFID II tick size table                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
STAYBLE THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.