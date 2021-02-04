Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 36/21: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Stayble Therapeutics AB (38/21)

Correction refers to last trading day for the subscription rights, marked in bold below. With effect from February 04, 2021, the subscription rights in Stayble Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 15, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STABL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015504121 Order book ID: 215763 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 04, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Stayble Therapeutics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STABL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015504139 Order book ID: 215766 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB