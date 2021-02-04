Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle: Partnerschaft mit dem Königsmacher! Den Juul-Erfolgspfad gehen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.02.2021 | 09:34
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iWedia appoints Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in APAC

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iWedia, a leading provider of software solutions for TV devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Marlé as Director of Sales and Business Development in Asia Pacific.

Xavier Marlé joins iWedia

Located in Singapore, Xavier has accumulated 15 years of experience in the Pay TV industry and held several customer-focused positions in APAC. Before joining iWedia, he successfully helped the regional expansion of Verimatrix, Brightcove, SeaChange and more recently iFeelSmart, where he served as VP of Sales, Accounts and Business Development.

This new year's transfer consolidates iWedia team in APAC and follows the company's mission to provide always greater support to its customers and partners.

Hans-Jürgen Désor, CEO of iWedia, said, "It is a great pleasure to welcome Xavier on board. His competences are recognized throughout the digital TV industry where he has established a strong professional network." "The array of technologies he worked with, combined with his executive mindset will be very valuable to all the Telcos and Pay TV operators in the region, as well as for iWedia" he added.

Xavier said, "I am delighted to join iWedia and contribute to serving world-class software to the top-tier operators in APAC. I am convinced that with the expertise of iWedia to deploy complex TV project across the globe and particularly in APAC market, combined with our broad range of solutions, our value-added services and our system integration capabilities, we will be able to successfully build the next generation services for APAC operators."

About iWedia

iWedia S.A. provides world-class software solutions for connected TV devices. We are pioneers in AndroidTV and support our customers with software architecture and design expertise, field proven products, and cost-effective engineering services. We are proud to serving major Telecom operators, PayTV operators and tier 1 automotive OEMs with our media solutions.

iWedia delivers efficient and scalable software integration services performed by an experienced team used to enable rapid deployments of high-volume consumer electronics devices. iWedia is headquartered in Switzerland with development labs in Belgrade and Novi Sad, Serbia, and sales and support offices in Brazil, France, Germany, India, Singapore and South Korea.

For more information, please visit www.iwedia.com and contact:

David C. Paul,
Marketing Manager, iWedia
david.paul@iwedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432428/iWedia_Xavier_Marle.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1429562/iWedia_Logo.jpg

iWedia logo

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.