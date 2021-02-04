DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 03/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 209.3006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14779 CODE: BYBU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 92933 EQS News ID: 1165761 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2021 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)