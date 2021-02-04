BlueVoyant Expands Portfolio of Services Across Europe

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , a cybersecurity services company, today announced the appointment of Gyorgy Robert Racz, President for Europe, as it plans to rapidly expand its suite of cybersecurity services to customers and prospects across Europe.



BlueVoyant experienced exponential growth in its three key lines of business in 2020. These include Managed Security Services, for 24/7 detection and response inside customer networks; Cyber Risk Management, providing third-party risk management supply chain and investment portfolio defense; and Professional Services, providing Incident Response, Defense Assessment, Brand Protection and Threat Intelligence.



Now, BlueVoyant is aggressively building its European capabilities to facilitate further expansion and stimulate business growth across Europe in 2021. The appointment of Gyorgy, who possesses deep cybersecurity experience, will enable BlueVoyant to work closely with customers, partners, and prospects who are looking to enhance, expand, accelerate, or establish their own cybersecurity offerings, with the help of BlueVoyant.



Gyorgy is a respected cybersecurity advisor, and former director of IBM Security Europe. As a business leader and executive, Gyorgy has more than 20 years' experience in the IT industry covering Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, Middle East and Europe, leading important transformation projects for key financial, telco and public sector customers across these territories. Prior to this, he started IBM's Security Unit in Central and Eastern Europe, turning it from a greenfield business into a top player in the industry. Before moving into cybersecurity, Gyorgy held several leadership roles in information management, software ecosystem, and professional services.



"Our expansion across Europe and the appointment of Gyorgy allows us to put boots on the ground to help our customers with 'hands-on' implementation of cybersecurity solutions across the region. This empowers us to deliver the robust level of support and expertise that our customers have come to expect from BlueVoyant," said Robert Hannigan, Chairman at BlueVoyant International.



"This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining BlueVoyant; the potential to build upon its sustained worldwide success across Europe is enormous. I am looking forward to working with existing customers and prospects, guiding them through the variety of cybersecurity and business challenges they face, ensuring their businesses and vendor ecosystems are protected from increasingly sophisticated threats," adds Gyorgy Robert Racz, President for Europe at BlueVoyant.



"Europe is of critical strategic importance to BlueVoyant. Therefore, extending our presence in the region is essential to meeting our customer demands and fueling global growth. This is the first of many appointments, as we continue to build out our capabilities and resources in 2021," concludes Jim Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO at BlueVoyant.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers, and advanced threats.

Led by CEO, Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives, including Executive Chairman, Tom Glocer, and former Government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, and Latin America.

