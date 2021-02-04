Fields International Education Consulting Wins 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Award with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia based Fields International Educational Consulting (FIEC) has been named in the 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Awards by Business Worldwide Magazine.

The Awards identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-Suite executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business and finance communities. FIEC was the outright winner in the category 'Best New International Education Consultancy - Australia'.

The consultancy is led by Emilia Fields, who has dedicated her life and career to making quality education accessible to all. Her extensive teaching experience ranges from Primary and Secondary to University lecturing, and she has presented at many conferences and events across Australia and overseas. With decades of experience of teaching - along with an intrinsic knowledge of how the school system works - under her belt, she decided to leave the formal school system in March 2020 to focus on establishing FIEC.

It took only one month for the FIEC business to be completely set up, and since then the consultancy has gone from strength to strength. FIEC combines Emilia's enthusiasm and passion for education with world knowledge and the ability to operate at all levels, according to the individual needs of schools and students.

Learners and educators can benefit from a wealth of knowledge and services, including a Global Gateway, featuring a range of solutions and strategies for international schools dealing with rapid changes in a globalised world.

FIEC provides services across all facets of International Education. Student Welfare is of the utmost priority, and FIEC works with school staff to ensure the students' well-being and welfare needs are met at all times. The organisation's Intensive English and International Programs involve working closely with English language teachers, staff and administrators on documentation, establishment, and implementation of these programs.

To find out more about Emilia and FIEC, visit www.fiec.com.au

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website:

https://www.bwmonline.com/2021/01/27/fields-international-education-consulting-enhancing-the-international-education-experience/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards 2020 visit - https://www.bwmonline.com/2020-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact:

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com