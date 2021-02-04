Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DR9Y ISIN: US03782L1017 Ticker-Symbol: 910 
Tradegate
04.02.21
11:05 Uhr
176,95 Euro
+5,50
+3,21 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPIAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,05177,0511:42
170,35176,9511:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPIAN
APPIAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPIAN CORPORATION176,95+3,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.