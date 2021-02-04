Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904623 ISIN: IL0010830219 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
B.S.D CROWN LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
B.S.D CROWN LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.02.2021 | 10:40
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

PR Newswire

London, February 4

BSD Crown Ltd.
(The "Company")
(LSE: BSD)

Ramat Gan, 7 February 2021

Following the company's notification of 5 January 2021, the company hereby provides notice that it has notified the FCA that its board of directors is examining a proposed merger of the company, pursuant to which the current controlling shareholders of the company will purchase the remaining shares of the company held by the public. In light of the foregoing, the company will request from the FCA an extension of up to 90 days before the FCA takes any action to suspend or de-list the company shares from trading on the London Stock Exchange

Enquiries: Joseph Williger
Active Chairman of the Board

B.S.D CROWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.