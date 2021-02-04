

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert for raw beef product by Greater Omaha Packing Co.



As per the warning, the product may be contaminated with E. coli. O157:H7.



E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days after exposure the organism. Most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, but some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.



The agency said a recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase. However, FSIS is concerned that the affected ground beef products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.



The raw beef item was produced by Greater Omaha Packing on January 14, further processed into ground beef and sold by Art's Food Market located in Sandwich, Illinois.



The alert is for around 2-lb trays containing raw ground beef labeled with a retail label with 'PACKED' dates ranging from JAN 28 2021 through JAN 31 2021.



Greater Omaha Packing inadvertently distributed product associated with a sample that was positive for E. coli O157:H7. The company then notified FSIS about the affected product.



However, the Omaha, Nebraska -based company has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers are urged to throw away the affected products or return them to the place of purchase.



FSIS further advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume raw ground beef product that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F.



In January, public health alert was issued for ready-to-eat or RTE beef jerky products for the possible presence of undeclared anchovies, a known allergen, and for around 43 pounds of not-ready-to-eat or NRTE, heat treated, not fully cooked chicken enchilada products for misbranding and the presence of undeclared soy, an allergen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de