

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales declined at a faster pace in December, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales fell a calendar-adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.7 percent decrease in November.



Sales of food products increased 1.9 percent annually in December.



Meanwhile, sales of non-food products declined 9.3 percent and those of automotive fuel fell 11.9 percent.



The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 9.4 percent of all retail sales and involved a wide range of goods, surged by 24.0 percent yearly in December, continuing a multi-year expansion, the agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales volume fell by 0.2 monthly in December.



On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales fell 3.2 percent annually in December, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.



For the January to December period, retail sales fell 0.2 percent.



