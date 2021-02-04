LabTwin GmbH, a company developing the world's first voice and AI-powered digital lab assistant, today announced an official collaboration with Covestro AG. A world-leading high-tech polymer manufacturer, Covestro is operating a strategic digitalization program and continues to digitalize core areas. In this context, Covestro has purchased LabTwin's digital lab assistant to increase R&D efficiency with mobile, smart, hands-free data capture and access at the bench.

"Our goal is to exploit the full potential of digitalization for our industry. Thus, with LabTwin we've found a solution to improve data quality at the point of experimentation," said, Torsten Heinemann, Head of Digital Research Development at Covestro, "Our scientists can now collect more data, more quickly to optimize processes."

LabTwin's digital lab assistant automatically collects data from connected lab instruments and allows scientists to record voice notes from anywhere in the lab. LabTwin also talks scientists through protocols and records any deviations or out of specification results. The digital assistant will form part of Covestro's wider digitalization strategy.

"We are thrilled to see that LabTwin is already having a significant impact on Covestro's R&D processes and are looking forward to supporting them further in their digital transformation," said Magdalena Paluch, CEO of LabTwin.

About Covestro

Covestro is among the world's largest polymer companies. Business activities focus on manufacturing high-tech polymer materials and developing innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. Covestro serves the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, and electrical and electronics industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself.

www.covestro.com

About LabTwin

LabTwin is creating the next generation of digital lab tools for smart labs, starting with the world's first voice-activated lab assistant. With LabTwin, scientists can collect data, access information, manage experiments and streamline documentation simply by talking. Using voice recognition and machine learning technology, LabTwin's smart assistant simplifies data capture, structures valuable information, and provides suggestions to scientists in real-time so they can make more informed data-driven decisions. LabTwin is backed by BCG Digital Ventures and Sartorius. Its voice-powered assistant is used in chemical companies and in 7 of the Top20 Pharma around the world.

https://www.labtwin.com/

