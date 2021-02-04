Morphose Capital Partners Secures Funding for Sherpa's Online Tutoring Platform

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morphose Capital Partners, London-based specialists in Mergers and Acquisitions, corporate restructuring and finance, has secured a second six-figure investment for 'EdTech' sector Sherpa's online tutoring platform. UK-based Sherpa is an exciting new platform providing interactive online one-to-one tuition for learners of all levels.

This latest funding round was run by Morphose Capital Partners. The investment will be used to facilitate the continued rapid expansion of the online tutoring business through further development of the suite of tools and curriculum-aligned content. It will also be used to increase the availability of Sherpa's platform, to meet growing demand and ensure that children get the most from their education.

Nick Atherton, Venture Partner at Morphose Capital Partners comments: "The team at Sherpa continue to develop a quality service that has a real, positive impact and great potential to reduce inequality of opportunities for UK school children, supported by a growing catalogue of positive online reviews. There's an exciting opportunity to invest in a growing company carving its path in a booming industry currently going through a digital transformation. With this second round of capital injection the management will ensure that Sherpa can expand service offerings, especially since online one-to-one tuition has become more important than ever to help prevent the learning gap widening. We look forward to working with Sherpa as they continue to make world class tutoring accessible to every household."

Founded in early 2020, with a simple aim, to deliver exceptional online tuition in the home. Sherpa's platform connects specialist qualified UK teachers with students online, allowing students to find and arrange one-to-one tuition conveniently, via the interactive online classroom. Each tutor is personally interviewed to ensure they can explain topics in a way that students can understand.

Sherpa's strong management team have extensive experience in building and operating IT systems, which guarantees the use of industry leading software, ensuring reliability of Sherpa's technology with highly competitive commission rates for tutors, enabling qualified UK teachers to offer online sessions at a similar or lower price point to competitors with less qualified tutors.

Conor Hughes, Technical co-founder comments: "We've reached a really exciting period of growth and expect to see this accelerate as we move towards the end of the year."

