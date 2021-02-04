Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant") is pleased to announce it has engaged the Thank You Merci's sales and merchandising team ("TYM") to represent Jusu Body, Jusu Life, and Jusu Juice; commencing immediately. TYM offers full-service sales representation and key account management for all channels in Canada & the USA. Better Plant already sells its wholly owned Jusu brands through its direct-to-consumer eCommerce platforms and is now augmenting those sales through retail channels.

Jusu Body consists of approximately 40 body and face products crafted from 100% plant-based ingredients. Jusu Life products include five home cleaning products with no chemicals that are also 100% plant-based. All products are available for purchase at getjusu.com. Jusu also has a proprietary line of all-natural pressed juices that are sold at the Jusu juice bar location at Cadboro Bay, Victoria and sold through direct-to-consumer platforms in Victoria, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta.

TYM manages key accounts in the natural health and consumer packaged goods industry. The TYM team is composed of 10 experienced sales and account managers with over 16 years' experience in the natural health industry.

"We are excited to be part of the launch and expansion of JUSU into the U.S. market. We feel we can help the brand explore direct and distributor partnerships with retailers from independent stores to national chains," says TYM Founder and CEO, Lindsay Blakeman "Jusu products deliver high quality, innovative and on-trend products that we couldn't be more thrilled to represent."

Prior to founding Thank You Merci, Lindsay Blakeman worked with well-established brands such as Vega, Caulipower and Ancient Nutrition in both Canada and the U.S.

"Adding Thank You Merci's esteemed sales and merchandising teams to represent Jusu products is a strategic move based on their extensive experience in the all-natural health and consumer packaged goods industry," says Better Plant's Head of Sales, Amber Allen. "The timing could not have been better with our entry into the U.S. market, to fully capitalize on their established relationships across North America."

According to a report by Prophecy Market Insights, the global vegan beauty products market accounted for US$ 14.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 25.3 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.9%.

Jusu Life, Body and Home products are available in Canada at www.getjusu.com. For U.S. purchasing inquiries visit: www.thankyoumercisales.com.

About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant offers plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. It is a vertically integrated company with a team whose complementary experience enables acquisition, development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer distribution of its products. Its all-natural products vary in use from pain treatment to disease prevention to skin care, all without chemicals or harmful ingredients. It has an extensive catalogue of over 400 proprietary product formulas. Better Plant currently has over 70 plant-based products for sale through eCommerce and/or in retail stores under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve, and Wright & Well. Better Plant also owns approximately 29.2% of NeonMind.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

Penny White, President & CEO

penny@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677

Investor Relations:

Alexandra Dumanski

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-515-2677

Sales Inquiries:

Amber Allen

amber@betterplantsciences.com

604-808-8118

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

