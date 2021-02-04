

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria retail sales rose in December, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, excluding trade in motor vehicles and including petrol stations, rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in December.



In nominal terms, retail sales increased 0.9 percent annually in December.



Sales in the food-sector grew 12.7 percent, while non-food sector declined 4.5 percent, the agency said.



In 2020, retail sales declined a real 0.3 percent.



'The temporary store closings hit the clothing and shoe trade particularly hard: Here sales fell sharply by 23.7 percent,' Tobias Thomas, General Director of Statistics Austria, said.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products grew 7.0 percent and sales in non-foodstuffs decline 3.9 percent.



