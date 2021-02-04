

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $482.0 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $475.6 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $471.7 million or $2.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $2.38 billion from $2.25 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $471.7 Mln. vs. $475.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.12 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q1): $2.38 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de