

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) said, for first quarter, the company projects: non-IFRS profit to be 30.1 cents to 34.1 cents per ADS; and net revenue to increase by 5% to 10% sequentially. The company anticipates revenues, gross margin and EPS to reach quarterly highs during this quarter.



Fourth quarter non-IFRS earnings per ADS was $0.197. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.17, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter net revenues were $275.8 million, an increase of 57.6% compared to the same period last year. Analysts expected revenue of $268.23 million, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

