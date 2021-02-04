

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) raised its outlook for fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings to a range of $8.40 to $8.60 per share from the prior range of $8.25 to $8.50 per share, reflecting growth of 6 percent to 9 percent versus last fiscal year.



The company now forecasts full-year revenue growth in the high-single digit percent range, up from the mid-single digit percent range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $8.40 per share for the year on revenue growth of 5.5 percent to $200.38 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.



