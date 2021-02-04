

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $291.39 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $207.19 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $312.32 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $2.19 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance:



