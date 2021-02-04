

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $311.0 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $298.8 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $323.0 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $1.69 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $323.0 Mln. vs. $303.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q2): $1.69 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TAPESTRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de