

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $579 million, or $4.21 per share. This compares with $253 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $615 million or $4.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 55.4% to $3.00 billion from $1.93 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $615 Mln. vs. $228 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.48 vs. $1.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.24 -Revenue (Q4): $3.00 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.



