CureVac N.V.: CureVac Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Common Shares

TÜBINGEN, GERMANY and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) ("CureVac" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering, which closed on February 1, 2021, have exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 750,000 of its common shares at the public offering price of $90.00 per common share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the option closing, the total number of common shares sold by the Company in the offering increased to 5,750,000, which resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $517.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Guggenheim Securities, Berenberg and Kempen & Co acted as passive book running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 27, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CureVac

CureVac is a global biopharmaceutical company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, with more than 20 years of expertise in developing and optimizing the versatile biological molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of non-chemically modified mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a broad range of diseases. Based on its proprietary technology, the Company has built a deep clinical pipeline across the areas of prophylactic vaccines, cancer therapies, antibody therapies, and the treatment of rare diseases. CureVac had its initial public offering on the New York Nasdaq in August 2020. It is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, and employs more than 500 people at its sites in Tübingen, Frankfurt, and Boston, USA. Further information can be found at www.curevac.com.

CureVac Investor Relation Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih, Vice President Investor Relations

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1298

M: +49 160 90 496949

sarah.fakih@curevac.com

CureVac Media Contact

Thorsten Schüller, Vice President Communications

CureVac, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1577

thorsten.schueller@curevac.com

CureVac's Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this document unless stated otherwise, and neither the delivery of this document at any time, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of the potential efficacy of the Company's vaccine candidate and the Company's strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project," or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could," "potential," "intend," or "should," the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the Company's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, including negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, ability to obtain funding, ability to conduct current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, ability to commercialize products, ability to manufacture any products, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in the Company's industry, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and results of operations, ability to manage growth, reliance on key personnel, reliance on intellectual property protection, ability to provide for patient safety, and fluctuations of operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the Company's control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please reference the Company's reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: CureVac N.V.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/627881/CureVac-Announces-Full-Exercise-of-Underwriters-Option-to-Purchase-Additional-Common-Shares