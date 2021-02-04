

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, New York Times (NYT) projected total subscription revenues in the first quarter of 2021 to increase about 15 percent compared with the year-ago period, with digital-only subscription revenue expected to increase about 35 percent to 40 percent.



The company expects total advertising revenues in the first quarter to decline in the high-teens compared with the year-ago quarter, with digital advertising revenue expected to increase in the low- to mid-single digits.



New York Times ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with about 7.52 million subscriptions across its print and digital products. Paid digital-only subscriptions totaled about 6.69 million, a net increase of 627,000 subscriptions compared with the end of the preceding third quarter and a net increase of 2.295 million subscriptions compared with the end of the year-ago quarter.



