

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baxter International Inc. (BAX):



-Earnings: $168 million in Q4 vs. -$23 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.33 in Q4 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $412 million or $0.80 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.76 per share -Revenue: $3.18 billion in Q4 vs. $3.04 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.63 to $0.65



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

