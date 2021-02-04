

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) said, for full-year 2021, the company expects sales growth of 7% to 8% on a reported basis and 4% to 5% on a constant currency basis. The company expects adjusted earnings, before special items, of $3.35 to $3.43 per share.



For first-quarter, the company expects sales growth of approximately 3% on a reported basis and sales to decline low single digits on a constant currency basis. The company expects adjusted earnings, before special items, of $0.63 to $0.65 per share.



Fourth quarter earnings per share on an adjusted basis was $0.80, a decrease of 18% compared to the prior-year period. Worldwide sales totaled $3.2 billion, an increase of 5% on a reported basis, 3% on a constant currency basis and 2% on an operational basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAXTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de