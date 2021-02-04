

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $526 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $448 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $639 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.5% to $1.67 billion from $1.30 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $639 Mln. vs. $534 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q4): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.



