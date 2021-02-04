

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $501 million, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $300 million, or $1.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $5.83 billion from $5.58 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $2.80 -Revenue (Q4): $5.83 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

