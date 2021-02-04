SCB Global Ltd, a leading Microsoft Teams voice solutions provider, announces the appointment of Nabeel Mahmood as Managing Director in the Americas region. This appointment along with others in the US will enhance SCB's global strategic capabilities to drive continued growth in the US markets.

Nabeel Mahmood will lead SCB Global's US expansion, bringing nearly 20 years of experience in supporting large-scale global technology organizations through seasons of explosive growth via M&A, global expansion and implementing new business models. His expertise includes leading organizations through transformation changes, connecting IT to the needs of the business, and technology innovation.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Nabeel onto our board of directors in the Americas," said Saif Ahmed, Director at SCB Global. "Nabeel has a proven track-record at multiple high-growth technology companies, and his extensive vision, stewardship, strategic and operational experience will be invaluable to our organisation at a time when the entire world is becoming increasingly virtual and we strive to capture a greater share of the expanding global enterprise communications market."

"Customers' needs and expectations are rising, and today's communication challenges cannot be solved with siloed technologies" says Mahmood. "SCB Global is one of those rare companies that is truly revolutionizing the workplace through transformation, and I couldn't be more honored to be a part of it."

SCB Global are already serving the US with offices in Las Vegas and Chicago. They have placed considerable focus on further expanding their presence in the US via strategic business partnerships with US-based master agents and enterprise value-added resellers. SCB Global continue to break through the noise of Microsoft teams in the US. Delivering industry leading OPTO4Teams solutions for the enterprise fully native within Microsoft Azure. SCB Global are taking the native integration to Microsoft teams to the next level by transforming the workplace for the dynamic workforce using their OPTO4Edge SDWAN for remote workers and OPTOShield for advanced compliance and security solutions.

