London, February 4
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 February 2021 was 3793.97p (ex income) 3802.17p (cum income).
04 February 2021
