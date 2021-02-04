Nasdaq Riga: On the results of mandatory takeover bid of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares - announcement by SIA "NAMEJS 1"

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on February 4, 2021 it has received announcement from AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shareholder, mandatory takeover bid announcer SIA "NAMEJS 1" on takeover bid results. The mandatory takeover bid announcer will own 4 408 209 shares or 92.94 %. Full announcement in Latvian attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838538