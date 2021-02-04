Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021
Ist das die >Covid-Rettung< von Flug- und Personenschiff-Häfen weltweit?
WKN: A0M202 ISIN: LV0000100543 Ticker-Symbol: W7E 
Stuttgart
04.02.21
13:40 Uhr
0,204 Euro
+0,012
+6,25 %
GlobeNewswire
04.02.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Riga: On the results of mandatory takeover bid of AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shares - announcement by SIA "NAMEJS 1"

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on February 4, 2021 it has received
announcement from AS "Rigas juvelierizstradajumu rupnica" shareholder,
mandatory takeover bid announcer SIA "NAMEJS 1" on takeover bid results. 

The mandatory takeover bid announcer will own 4 408 209 shares or 92.94 %.

Full announcement in Latvian attached.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=838538
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
