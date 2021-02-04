

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $189.83 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $144.02 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $189.83 Mln. vs. $144.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q4): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



