

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $1.61 compared to $1.20, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total revenue was $1.07 billion, up 6.4% from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.05 billion, for the quarter.



The company's Board has declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on March 17, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de