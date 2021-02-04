Wheat Ridge,Â Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2021) - Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: TQLB) ("Torque Lifestyle" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the active lifestyle sports nutrition and supplements marketplace, issues the following letter to shareholders on behalf of its CEO:

Dear Valued Shareholder,

First off, thank you for your support, loyalty, commitment, and patience. Torque is set to move forward with a bold new vision as we near commercial launch of multiple brands in the sports nutrition and supplements market. We have laid down a promising foundation, and I wanted to take the time today to highlight what we have set in motion and where we believe it will lead.

We are moving fast and expect a number of important developments in coming weeks. At this point, we are imminently launching two brands and working actively toward completing an acquisition that promises to jumpstart our overall positioning by complementing our knowledge and product capital with existing brand value and a broad distribution footprint.

We will have further details on the acquisition over coming days.

Outside of that acquisition, we are launching two brands that target complementary and broadly non-overlapping markets within the broader sports nutrition and supplements marketplace.

The first of these is Core Natural Supplements - a health and nutrition brand targeting health-conscious consumers in the 35 and up demographic. Core focuses on supplements including Turmeric and will interface with the market primarily through ecommerce and affiliate marketing strategies. Core has already launched.

The second brand set to launch is Storm Lifestyle, which targets a younger demographic through apparel, supplements, beverages, and gear designed to appeal to a hardcore active lifestyle. Storm will go to market through a combination of direct-to-consumer and physical store distribution strategies. Storm is set to launch this month.

We will release additional details about these brands over the near term as we ramp up commercial launch activity and explore synergy opportunities following upcoming strategic steps.

In addition, over coming days we will release further details about our primary acquisition candidate. For now, I can tell you that, provided next steps play out as we anticipate, this deal promises to add another, already revenue generating, and complementary piece to the puzzle, driving additional non-overlapping market penetration in the same broad category of sports nutrition and supplements, while also providing a network of relationships poised to significantly expand our physical store distribution footprint, which will substantially augment our ability to drive sales to our Storm Lifestyle branded products as well.

Our broad target marketplace is a rapidly growing space. Analysts currently put the sports nutrition market at anywhere from $15-20 billion in annual global sales, growing at around 10%. Within that wide market definition, we see several faster growing niches, which is where we are focusing our investments.

As noted at the outset, things are moving quickly at this point now that we have a distinct vision and are actively engaged in the commercial launch of multiple brands with a key acquisition in the works that stands to position us as a significant force in the ketogenic products (Keto) marketplace as well. We look forward to providing additional updates over coming days and weeks as we make further progress.

Best Regards,

David Lovatt

Chief Executive Officer

