Stella Diagnostics, Inc.: Stella Diagnostics Announces Partnership with mProbe Laboratories

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2021 / Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:JMDP) ("Stella" or "The Company") announced today that they have entered into a partnership with mProbe, Inc., a leading biotechnology company based in California. The aims of the partnership were to build, optimize and further validate Stella's novel panel of proteomic biomarkers designed to detect and quantify proto-oncogenes present in precancerous esophageal tissues. mProbe's CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory in Maryland has performed landmark research with a focus on transforming the field of Precision Medicine, Precision Health, and Predictive Healthcare Analytics utilizing its cutting-edge proprietary multi-omics platform.

The Company's STLA101 proteomic panel for predicting the risk of Barrett's esophagus progressing to esophageal cancer has been built by mProbe and optimization is in progress. Stella and mProbe will be receiving clinical samples from multiple renowned medical institutions to assess the specificity, sensitivity, predictability and clinical utility of the panel. Stella plans to submit, along with their clinical collaborators, the findings of these studies to leading oncology and gastroenterology conferences and journals over the next two years.

Dr. Joe Abdo, the CEO of Stella Diagnostics: "mProbe has been a mainstay in the cancer diagnostics space for over a decade and we could not be working with a better team of scientists and clinicians to help build out and optimize our product candidates. Our mission at Stella is to stratify patients by disease severity with our multi-pronged biochemical approach. In doing so, high risk patients shall be identified at the disease onset when it is most treatable. We are very excited about the collaborative partnership with mProbe in assessing every aspect of our novel diagnostic panels."

Dr. Sheeno Thyparambil, the Senior Director of Research at mProbe stated, "Stella Diagnostics has developed oncology-specific molecular diagnostics panels that have the potential to help physicians optimize how they screen and/or treat millions of patients with precancerous or malignant diseases of the lower esophagus. Although not well publicized or broadly discussed, esophageal disease is increasing at an enormous rate in the US. Working with Stella affords us the opportunity to potentially help those patients."

Barrett's esophagus is the only known precursor to esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and these patients have a 125-fold higher risk of developing cancer of the lower esophagus. The incidence rate of EAC has increased 700% over the last four decades, making it the fastest rising cancer in oncology. Four out of five EAC patients presenting to their physician are in the advanced stages of the disease. The average overall survival of EAC is just 13 months from the day of diagnosis.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX's clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients' tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit www.stelladx.com.

About mProbe

mProbe Inc. is a leading biotechnology company based in California and committed to promoting human health and wellness by transforming the field of Precision Medicine, Precision Health, and Predictive Healthcare Analytics. mProbe has developed a proprietary technology platform integrating artificial intelligence and multi-omic diagnostics to transform the disease prediction, prevention, and cure paradigm. For more information, please visit www.mprobe.com.

