

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $535.8 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $889.0 million, or $4.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $664.5 million or $2.96 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.59 billion from $1.38 billion last year.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $664.5 Mln. vs. $611.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.96 vs. $2.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.56 -Revenue (Q4): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.



