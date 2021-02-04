Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) System Market to Reach $9.4 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for reliable power solutions for supporting large-scale manufacturing facilities drive the growth of the global uninterrupted power supply system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Uninterrupted Power Supply System Market by Type (Online, Offline and Line interactive), Rating (<5KVA, 5-<50 KVA, 50-200 KVA, and >200 KVA), and End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global UPS system industry generated $7.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $9.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in demand for reliable power solutions for supporting large-scale manufacturing facilities and surge in adoption from residential and commercial sectors drive the growth of the global uninterrupted power supply system market. However, high maintenance cost of UPS systems hinders the market growth. Contrarily, advancements such as Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with high operating temperature create new opportunities in the market.

Download Report Sample (258 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5941

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to a shortage of manpower and social distancing norms, the new installation activities of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system have been postponed. However, implementation of work from home culture and frequent power losses created a huge demand for UPS systems.

Manufacturing activities have been hindered due to lockdown measures implemented by governments of many countries. There has been a shortage of raw materials as import and export activities have been banned in many countries.

The distribution, installation, and maintenance activities would get back on track as governments lift-off lockdown restrictions.

The online segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the online segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to around two-fifths of the global uninterrupted power supply system market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the dual conversion design of online UPS systems that isolates the load during irregularities in main power supply. However, the line-interactive segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to wide scope of application of line interactive UPS system in small businesses and departmental servers.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the UPS SystemMarket: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5941?reqfor=covid

The industrial segment to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2027

Based on end-user, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global uninterrupted power supply system market, and is projected to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for steady power supply in the industrial sector and the need to operate the electrical equipment with the same efficiency under blackouts. The report also analyzes the segments including residential and commercial.

North America to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global UPS system market, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for industrial and commercial UPS systems and sudden blackouts in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in number of industrial booms in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uninterrupted-power-supply-ups-systems-market/purchase-options

Leading market players

Schneider Electric Se

Abb Ltd.

Soro Electronics

Luminous power technologies

MICROTEK

Delta Electronics Inc.

Emersion Electric Co.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Lead-Acid Battery Market - Global lead-acid battery market is projected to reach $59.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% from 2019 to 2026.

Diesel Generator Market - Global diesel generator market is expected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Energy Storage Systems Market - Global Energy Storage Systems Market is expected to reach $264,953 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022.

Thermal Energy Storage Market - Global Thermal Energy Storage Market is anticipated to reach $8,862 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Turbo Generator Market - Global turbo generator market is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Battery Recycling Market - Global battery recycling market is projected to reach $18.3billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Green UPS Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020 - 2027

World Transformerless UPS Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020-2027

Industrial Power Supply Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Battery Energy Storage Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Generator Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Commercial Gensets Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg