PTW continues its mission to be the go-to partner for innovation in the Games Industry with the announcement of their new European Regional President, Marion Muir. The industry-leading video games and tech services outsourcer announced today that their long-time senior executive will now lead one of their most profitable regions. PTW is a long-time industry leader with an established and diverse dossier of top-tier clients and nearly 3 decades of experience in the games industry. PTW's work spans all platforms and all genres.

Marion joined PTW in 2011 as the site manager for PTW's Glasgow studio. Marion's operational savvy and dedication were immediately clear. In her time with PTW, she has held positions across Operations, Support Services, and Finance, including Vice President, Chief of Staff, and Senior Vice President, Support Services.

PTW CEO Deborah Kirkham noted, "Marion has been a key part of our Executive Team for a decade now and we have seen the value of her contributions throughout her tenure. From providing high-level counsel to driving forward innovation, finding operational efficiencies, and conducting P&L analysis, Marion has maintained a steady commitment to delivering the best solutions for our internal and external partners and teams. We are thrilled to have her leading our European Region."

About PTW

PTW is a leading games, digital entertainment, and interactive media solutions provider with 35 offices in 16 countries worldwide. Our range of services includes quality assurance, localization, player support, engineering and development services, and audio production services. PTW brings nearly 3 decades of experience and the infrastructure to create customized support for projects and clients of all sizes.

PTW, comprised of global subsidiaries, is a UK-based holding company formed in 2016 under the umbrella of Poletowin Pitcrew Holdings, Inc. which is listed on the 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange as 3657. POLE TO WIN is a registered trademark of Pole To Win Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries. All rights reserved.

The PTW group includes SIDE, Orange Rock, Entalize, The Game Dev Show, and Orange Rock Esports.

